Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Anti-Racism & Social Justice

Stakes Is High

Stakes Is High

Buy the Book

Brave, clear-eyed, and passionate, Stakes Is High is the book we need to guide us past crisis mode and through an uncertain future. The events of the past decade, in particular the election of Donald Trump, have forced us to reckon with who we are as a country and who… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781568588735

Price: $26

On Sale: September 15th 2020

PublicAffairs

So You Want to Talk About Race

So You Want to Talk About Race

Buy the Book

In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in America Widespread reporting on aspects of white supremacy -- from police brutality to the mass incarceration of Black Americans -- has put a media spotlight on racism in our society. Still, it is… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781580058827

Price: $16.99

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Basic Books

Stamped from the Beginning

Stamped from the Beginning

Buy the Book

The National Book Award winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and deeply rooted in American society. Some Americans insist that we're living in a post-racial society. But racist thought is not just alive and well in America -- it is more sophisticated and more insidious than ever.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781568585987

Price: $19.99

On Sale: August 15th 2017

PublicAffairs

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

Buy the Book

The classic, bestselling book on the psychology of racism -- now fully revised and updated Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will see Black, White, and Latino youth clustered in their own groups. Is this self-segregation a problem to address or a coping strategy? Beverly Daniel Tatum,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465060689

Price: $18.99

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Basic Books

They Can't Kill Us All

They Can't Kill Us All

Buy the Book

An indispensable work of journalism that “is electric, because it is so well reported” (Dwight Garner, New York Times) by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Wesley Lowery that describes the earliest days of #blacklivesmatter and brings to life the quest for justice in the murders by police of Michael Brown, Tamir… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316312493

Price: $17.99

On Sale: September 12th 2017

Little, Brown and Company

The End of White Politics

The End of White Politics

Buy the Book

In the entire history of the United States of America, we've never elected a woman as our president. And we've only had one president who was not a white man.After working on two presidential campaigns (for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton), MSNBC political analyst and SiriusXM host Zerlina Maxwell gained… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780306873614

Price: $27

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Hachette Books

Unseen

Unseen

Buy the Book

Hundreds of stunning images from black history have long been buried in The New York Times archives. None of them were published by The Times -- until now. UNSEEN uncovers these never-before published photographs and tells the stories behind them. It all started with Times photo editor Darcy Eveleigh discovering… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316552967

Price: $29.99

On Sale: October 17th 2017

Running Press

Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching

Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching

Buy the Book

An unflinching account of what it means to be a young black man in America today, and how the existing script for black manhood is being rewritten in one of the most fascinating periods of American history. How do you learn to be a black man in America? For young… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781568589770

Price: $15.99

On Sale: October 3rd 2017

PublicAffairs

How We Fight White Supremacy

How We Fight White Supremacy

Buy the Book

This celebration of Black resistance, from protests to art to sermons to joy, offers a blueprint for the fight for freedom and justice -- and ideas for how each of us can contribute Many of us are facing unprecedented attacks on our democracy, our privacy, and our hard-won civil rights.… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781568588490

Price: $17.99

On Sale: March 26th 2019

PublicAffairs