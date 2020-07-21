We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

First-Year and Common Reading

Tribe

We have a strong instinct to belong to small groups defined by clear purpose and understanding--"tribes." This tribal connection has been largely lost in modern society, but regaining it may be the key to our psychological survival. Decades before the American Revolution, Benjamin Franklin lamented that English settlers were constantly… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781455566389

Price: $22

On Sale: May 24th 2016

Grand Central Publishing

Maid

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER"A single mother's personal, unflinching look at America's class divide, a description of the tightrope many families walk just to get by, and a reminder of the dignity of all work." -PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, Obama's Summer Reading List At 28, Stephanie Land's dreams of attending a university… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316505093

Price: $15.99

On Sale: January 21st 2020

Hachette Books

So You Want to Talk About Race

In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in America Widespread reporting on aspects of white supremacy -- from police brutality to the mass incarceration of Black Americans -- has put a media spotlight on racism in our society. Still, it is… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781580058827

Price: $16.99

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Basic Books

The Great Pretender

"One of America's most courageous young journalists" and the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir Brain on Fire investigates the shocking mystery behind the dramatic experiment that revolutionized modern medicine (NPR).Doctors have struggled for centuries to define insanity--how do you diagnose it, how do you treat it,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538715277

Price: $16.99

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USAToday bestseller! A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism--and antiracism--in AmericaThis is NOT a history book.This is a book about the here and now. A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.A book about race. The… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316453691

Price: $18.99

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Nothing More Dangerous

Missouri native Allen Eskens' "stunning small-town mystery" (New York Times Book Review) is a necessary exploration of family, loyalty, and racial tension in America and "a coming-of-age book to rival some of the best, such as Ordinary Grace" (Library Journal, starred review). In a small Southern town where loyalty to… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316509725

Price: $27

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Little, Brown and Company

No Ashes in the Fire

From a leading journalist and activist comes a brave, beautifully wrought memoir. When Darnell Moore was fourteen, three boys from his neighborhood tried to set him on fire. They cornered him while he was walking home from school, harassed him because they thought he was gay, and poured a jug… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781568589404

Price: $16.99

On Sale: February 19th 2019

PublicAffairs

The House of Broken Angels

In this "raucous, moving, and necessary" story by a Pulitzer Prize finalist (San Francisco Chronicle), the De La Cruzes, a family on the Mexican-American border, celebrate two of their most beloved relatives during a joyous and bittersweet weekend. "All we do, mija, is love. Love is the answer. Nothing stops… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316154895

Price: $16.99

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Little, Brown and Company

Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren't Enough)

Are you as authentically happy as your social media profiles make it seem? When a group of researchers asked young adults around the globe what their number one priority was in life, the top answer was "happiness." Not success, fame, money, looks, or love...but happiness. For a rising generation of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538743423

Price: $16.99

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Grand Central Publishing

The Water Will Come

What if Atlantis wasn't a myth, but an early precursor to a new age of great flooding? Across the globe, scientists and civilians alike are noticing rapidly rising sea levels, and higher and higher tides pushing more water directly into the places we live, from our most vibrant, historic cities… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316260206

Price: $17.99

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Little, Brown and Company

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

The classic, bestselling book on the psychology of racism -- now fully revised and updated Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will see Black, White, and Latino youth clustered in their own groups. Is this self-segregation a problem to address or a coping strategy? Beverly Daniel Tatum,… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780465060689

Price: $18.99

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Basic Books

Parable of the Sower

This acclaimed post-apocalyptic novel of hope and terror from an award-winning author "pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid's Tale" and includes a foreword by N. K. Jemisin (John Green, New York Times). When global climate change and economic crises lead to social chaos in the early 2020s, California becomes… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781538732182

Price: $16.99

On Sale: April 30th 2019

Grand Central Publishing

