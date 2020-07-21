In 1918, the Italian-Americans of New York, the Yupik of Alaska, and the Persians of Mashed had almost nothing in common except for a virus -- one that triggered the worst pandemic of modern times and had a decisive effect on twentieth-century history.The Spanish flu of 1918-1920 was one of… Read More
An inside account of the fight to contain the world's deadliest diseases -- and the panic and corruption that make them worse.Throughout history, humankind's biggest killers have been infectious diseases: the Black Death, the Spanish Flu, and AIDS alone account for over one hundred million deaths. We ignore this reality… Read More
A leading epidemiologist shares his "powerful and necessary" stories from the front lines of our war on infectious diseases and explains how to prepare for global epidemics (Richard Preston, author of The Hot Zone).Unlike natural disasters, whose destruction is concentrated in a limited area over a period of days, and… Read More
A "fascinating and terrifying" memoir of one woman's extraordinary effort to save her husband's life (Scientific American) -- and the discovery of a forgotten cure that has the potential to save millions more.Epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee and her husband, psychologist Tom Patterson, were vacationing in Egypt when Tom came down with… Read More
A natural history of the wilderness in our homes, from the microbes in our showers to the crickets in our basements Even when the floors are sparkling clean and the house seems silent, our domestic domain is wild beyond imagination. In Never Home Alone, biologist Rob Dunn introduces us to… Read More
Trade Paperback
ISBN-13: 9781541618305
Price: $17.99
On Sale: October 1st 2019
Basic Books
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.