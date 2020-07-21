Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

COVID-19 Related Reading

Pale Rider

In 1918, the Italian-Americans of New York, the Yupik of Alaska, and the Persians of Mashed had almost nothing in common except for a virus -- one that triggered the worst pandemic of modern times and had a decisive effect on twentieth-century history.The Spanish flu of 1918-1920 was one of… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541736122

Price: $16.99

On Sale: September 18th 2018

PublicAffairs

The Next Pandemic

An inside account of the fight to contain the world's deadliest diseases -- and the panic and corruption that make them worse.Throughout history, humankind's biggest killers have been infectious diseases: the Black Death, the Spanish Flu, and AIDS alone account for over one hundred million deaths. We ignore this reality… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781610395915

Price: $27

On Sale: May 24th 2016

PublicAffairs

Deadliest Enemy

A leading epidemiologist shares his "powerful and necessary" stories from the front lines of our war on infectious diseases and explains how to prepare for global epidemics (Richard Preston, author of The Hot Zone).Unlike natural disasters, whose destruction is concentrated in a limited area over a period of days, and… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316343695

Price: $28

On Sale: March 14th 2017

Little, Brown and Company

The Perfect Predator

A "fascinating and terrifying" memoir of one woman's extraordinary effort to save her husband's life (Scientific American) -- and the discovery of a forgotten cure that has the potential to save millions more.Epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee and her husband, psychologist Tom Patterson, were vacationing in Egypt when Tom came down with… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316418089

Price: $29

On Sale: February 26th 2019

Hachette Books

Never Home Alone

A natural history of the wilderness in our homes, from the microbes in our showers to the crickets in our basements Even when the floors are sparkling clean and the house seems silent, our domestic domain is wild beyond imagination. In Never Home Alone, biologist Rob Dunn introduces us to… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9781541618305

Price: $17.99

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Basic Books